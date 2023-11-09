KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Cold Front Arrives Today, Rain and Cooler Weather by Friday

Good morning, ArkLaMiss! It’s a mostly cloudy and cooler day across the region. We’ll see highs on either side of 80 degrees this afternoon. There is a chance of a few showers ahead of a cold front, with most of the rain moving in overnight and into Friday morning. You will likely need the rain gear! Friday will be breezy as well. By the afternoon, the rain tapers off in coverage, and temperatures sit in the 50s. As of now, it should be mostly dry for any high school football games. Limited rain chances are with us through the holiday weekend, with highs ranging from the lower 60s on Saturday to the upper 60s on Sunday. Temperatures aim to reach around 70 degrees next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with a few showers possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

Tonight: Occasional rain showers with lows falling into the lower 50s.

Friday: Showers and much cooler. Under a cloudy sky, highs top out in the upper 50s. It will be breezy as well.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs reach near 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A warmer day is on tap as temperatures aim for the upper 60s.

Monday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds mixed with a few stray showers possible. Temperatures max out around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds mixed with a few stray showers possible. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.