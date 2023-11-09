KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Cold Front Arrives Today, Rain and Cooler Weather by Friday

It’s a mostly cloudy and warm day across the region. We’ll see highs ranging from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. There is a chance of a few showers ahead of a cold front, with most of the rain coming in overnight and into Friday morning. You will likely need the rain gear! Friday will be breezy as well. By the afternoon, the rain tapers off in coverage, and temperatures sit in the 50s. As of now, it should be mostly dry for any high school football games. Limited rain chances are expected over the holiday weekend, with highs ranging from the lower 60s on Saturday to the upper 60s on Sunday. Temperatures aim to reach around 70 degrees next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy. There may be a few stray showers this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

Tonight: Occasional rain showers with lows falling into the lower 50s.

Friday: Rain in the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. It’s a much cooler day. Under a cloudy sky, highs top out in the upper 50s.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs reach near 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A warmer day is on tap as temperatures aim for the upper 60s.

Monday: More clouds with a slight chance of rain. Highs top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Temperatures max out around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few stray showers are possible. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

