Diabetes awareness with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the disease.

Avis says there are 37 million people in the United States who have diabetes and 8.5 million are undiagnosed. She says many people are pre-diabetic and that is the time when you need to watch your health the most.

You might be pre-diabetic if you are:

Gaining weight around your abdomen

Hungry all the time

Thirsty and urinating frequently

Blood glucose levels are usually 180 and higher

Avis says there are many ways to prevent diabetes such as losing extra weight, eating healthy plant foods, and making healthier choices.

