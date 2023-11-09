MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Over 400 kids are in foster care in Northeast Louisiana, and about 300 of those kids are within Ouachita Parish, which ranks the parish as number four in the state with the most foster kids.

Court Appointed Special Advocates—or CASA for short—are trying to make a difference in the lives of children in the foster system. They train community volunteers to help foster kids. They speak on behalf of abused or neglected children in the courtroom.

Leslie Bryan is a CASA community development coordinator, and she said that kids are assigned to a caseworker when they’re removed from a home due to neglect or abuse. Bryan said that foster care workers can be assigned to 40 kids at once. The child can also have an attorney that they usually see on their court date.

A CASA volunteer will be assigned to one kid and be able to spend more time making sure they have the resources they need.

“It gives the judge a completely separate view of what’s going on in that child’s life, and what is going to be in that child’s best interest. Therefore, the judge can make the most informed decision about what is the best placement for that child,” said Bryan.

CASA is in desperate need of volunteers. They have over 170 children, but only 125 volunteers. They still have 109 children on the waiting list.

CASA will start its next volunteer training in January of 2024.

Volunteers must be 21 years or older and must be willing to commit to the child until their case is closed.

Bryan said when you become a volunteer it is important to stay with the child for their entire case—whether that is nine months or two years.

Volunteers will be trained on how to best advocate for the child.

“An advocate has access to therapist notes, they can talk to the teacher, they can talk to the daycare, they can talk to the foster parents. They talk to everyone involved in that child’s life so that they can make a really good recommendation to the judge on what they believe is in the best interest of that child,” said Bryan.

Bryan said that each CASA volunteer is paired with a staff member.

To become a volunteer, head to CASA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.