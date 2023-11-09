Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

CASA is in desperate need of volunteers

CASA trains community volunteers to help foster kids. They speak on behalf of abused or neglected children in the courtroom.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Over 400 kids are in foster care in Northeast Louisiana, and about 300 of those kids are within Ouachita Parish, which ranks the parish as number four in the state with the most foster kids.

Court Appointed Special Advocates—or CASA for short—are trying to make a difference in the lives of children in the foster system. They train community volunteers to help foster kids. They speak on behalf of abused or neglected children in the courtroom.

Leslie Bryan is a CASA community development coordinator, and she said that kids are assigned to a caseworker when they’re removed from a home due to neglect or abuse. Bryan said that foster care workers can be assigned to 40 kids at once. The child can also have an attorney that they usually see on their court date.

A CASA volunteer will be assigned to one kid and be able to spend more time making sure they have the resources they need.

“It gives the judge a completely separate view of what’s going on in that child’s life, and what is going to be in that child’s best interest. Therefore, the judge can make the most informed decision about what is the best placement for that child,” said Bryan.

CASA is in desperate need of volunteers. They have over 170 children, but only 125 volunteers. They still have 109 children on the waiting list.

CASA will start its next volunteer training in January of 2024.

Volunteers must be 21 years or older and must be willing to commit to the child until their case is closed.

Bryan said when you become a volunteer it is important to stay with the child for their entire case—whether that is nine months or two years.

Volunteers will be trained on how to best advocate for the child.

“An advocate has access to therapist notes, they can talk to the teacher, they can talk to the daycare, they can talk to the foster parents. They talk to everyone involved in that child’s life so that they can make a really good recommendation to the judge on what they believe is in the best interest of that child,” said Bryan.

Bryan said that each CASA volunteer is paired with a staff member.

To become a volunteer, head to CASA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead
Chad Lewing, 48, is accused of wire tapping office doors at ULM.
Man accused of wire-tapping ULM professor, graduate assistant offices
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The Louisiana Pardon Board denied clemency hearings for five people on death row, including one...
All 5 inmates up for clemency denied hearings
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her

Latest News

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is kicking off its 36th Annual Boy Scouts of America...
Food Bank of NELA hosting 36th annual Scouting for Food drive
The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is kicking off its 36th Annual Boy Scouts of America...
Food Bank of NELA prepares for scouting food
RUSTON COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES GROUND BREAKING
Ruston holds groundbreaking for 300 new homes
One in six in the general population live in a home without a stable source of food, according...
NELA Food Bank hosting food distribution drive for Madison Parish community