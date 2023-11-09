Candy Cane Lane returns for the 2023 holiday season

Calhoun, La. (KNOE) - Candy Cane Lane is making its return this holiday season starting Friday, Nov. 10.

If you’re interested in taking a slow cruise down a wooded drive decorated with over one million sparkly lights, this event is for you. The cost is $20 per vehicle and $40 per commercial vehicle. As of now, only cash will be accepted at the gate. Those wanting to pay with a card can do so online.

Candy Cane Lane has also gotten some must-see new additions. Starting on Nov. 17, guests can enjoy hayrides! But before you can enjoy a holiday hayride you must book it online.

Tasty treats such as homemade hot chocolate, kettle corn, and toffee will be available at concessions.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit Candy Cane Lane’s website.

