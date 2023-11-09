Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Candy Cane Lane returns for the 2023 holiday season

(Source: Pixabay)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calhoun, La. (KNOE) - Candy Cane Lane is making its return this holiday season starting Friday, Nov. 10.

RELATED CONTENT: “2023 ArkLaMiss Christmas Events!”

If you’re interested in taking a slow cruise down a wooded drive decorated with over one million sparkly lights, this event is for you. The cost is $20 per vehicle and $40 per commercial vehicle. As of now, only cash will be accepted at the gate. Those wanting to pay with a card can do so online.

Candy Cane Lane has also gotten some must-see new additions. Starting on Nov. 17, guests can enjoy hayrides! But before you can enjoy a holiday hayride you must book it online.

Tasty treats such as homemade hot chocolate, kettle corn, and toffee will be available at concessions.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit Candy Cane Lane’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead
Chad Lewing, 48, is accused of wire tapping office doors at ULM.
Man accused of wire-tapping ULM professor, graduate assistant offices
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
The Louisiana Pardon Board denied clemency hearings for five people on death row, including one...
All 5 inmates up for clemency denied hearings

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/9
Perry Price
Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home
70-year-old Texas woman killed in Richland Parish after crashing into tree
On Nov. 8 a little before 4 a.m. Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a...
70-year-old Texas woman killed in Richland Parish after crashing into tree