Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

ACT offering BOGO deal to students who register for December test date

ACT test generic
ACT test generic(WNEM)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ACT, the non-profit organization that helps prepare students for future education and work opportunities, is offering a buy-one-get-one deal to those who pay to register for the December 2023 test date.

If you register for the December test date by November 17, ACT will email you a code no later than December 18. That code can then be used for the following 2024 test dates: February 10, April 13, June 8, and July 13.

The scores from your December test and your chosen 2024 free test date can be used to create a “superscore”.

“The superscore combines students’ best performances across both tests into one score that best reflects their abilities in each subject and, ultimately, allows students to put their best foot forward on their college applications,” states a press release from ACT.

To learn more about this offer and register to take the ACT, visit the ACT website here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead
Chad Lewing, 48, is accused of wire tapping office doors at ULM.
Man accused of wire-tapping ULM professor, graduate assistant offices
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The Louisiana Pardon Board denied clemency hearings for five people on death row, including one...
All 5 inmates up for clemency denied hearings
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her

Latest News

Tech Online
Louisiana Tech launches Tech Online, new undergraduate and graduate degree program
Road work generic
LA DOTD announces temporary bridge closure in Richland Parish
November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning...
Diabetes awareness with nutritionist Jen Avis
The Miss Monroe Pageant is happening at the Neville High School auditorium on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
Miss Monroe Pageant is this weekend