Aaron’s Aces: Juvari Singleton & Otis Bates Jr.

Singleton has 34 total touchdowns on the season and Bates has nearly 900 yards and 10 touchdowns.
By Aaron Dietrich and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Delta Charter Storm brought home their first district title in school history with a huge win over Delhi Charter, 60-42. Quarterback Juvari Singleton put the team on his back and scored eight total touchdowns against the Gators. Singleton’s backfield partner, Otis Bates Jr. accounted for three touchdowns. This dynamic duo lead their school to new heights, which earned them this week’s Aaron’s Aces honors.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

