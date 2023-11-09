Aaron’s Aces: Juvari Singleton & Otis Bates Jr.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Delta Charter Storm brought home their first district title in school history with a huge win over Delhi Charter, 60-42. Quarterback Juvari Singleton put the team on his back and scored eight total touchdowns against the Gators. Singleton’s backfield partner, Otis Bates Jr. accounted for three touchdowns. This dynamic duo lead their school to new heights, which earned them this week’s Aaron’s Aces honors.

