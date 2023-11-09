11 area stars sign to play at the collegiate level
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana is known for their high level of play in high school athletics. These 11 local stars signed their name on the dotted line to continue their athletic career at the next level.
John Pearson (West Monroe Baseball) - LSU
Hayden Federico (West Monroe Baseball) - Ole Miss
Brennan Eager (West Monroe Baseball) - ULM
Trey Hawsey (West Monroe Baseball) - Louisiana Tech
Isaiah Shivers (West Monroe Baseball) - ULM
Maddie Taylor (Sterlington Softball) - McNeese State
Ella Cross (Sterlington Softball) - National Park College
Zach White (OCS Baseball) - ULM
Caden Lester (OCS Golf) - University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Sutton Lewis (Neville Baseball) - Louisiana Tech
Trevor Antley (Riverfield Academy Golf)- Hinds
