11 area stars sign to play at the collegiate level

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana is known for their high level of play in high school athletics. These 11 local stars signed their name on the dotted line to continue their athletic career at the next level.

John Pearson (West Monroe Baseball) - LSU

Hayden Federico (West Monroe Baseball) - Ole Miss

Brennan Eager (West Monroe Baseball) - ULM

Trey Hawsey (West Monroe Baseball) - Louisiana Tech

Isaiah Shivers (West Monroe Baseball) - ULM

Maddie Taylor (Sterlington Softball) - McNeese State

Ella Cross (Sterlington Softball) - National Park College

Zach White (OCS Baseball) - ULM

Caden Lester (OCS Golf) - University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Sutton Lewis (Neville Baseball) - Louisiana Tech

Trevor Antley (Riverfield Academy Golf)- Hinds

