Zoo Buddy: Patas Monkeys!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet the patas monkeys at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe! Their names are Zip and Zoom.

Unlike other monkeys, zookeeper Jeanne Baumann says this species spends most of their time on the ground instead of in the trees.

She says they’re from Africa and are the fastest primate in the world. They’ve been clocked at 34 miles per hour.

You can find them near the hoolock gibbons past the education building.

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. For the first year, they will have the boat ride open during the winter months.

You can get tickets at the front gate to feed the budgies or get on the train/boat ride.

Visit their Facebook page to find out how you can help.

The zoo is located at 1405 Bernstein Park Dr in Monroe.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.