Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Zoo Buddy: Patas Monkeys!

Meet Zip and Zoom! They're patas monkeys at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet the patas monkeys at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe! Their names are Zip and Zoom.

Unlike other monkeys, zookeeper Jeanne Baumann says this species spends most of their time on the ground instead of in the trees.

She says they’re from Africa and are the fastest primate in the world. They’ve been clocked at 34 miles per hour.

You can find them near the hoolock gibbons past the education building.

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. For the first year, they will have the boat ride open during the winter months.

You can get tickets at the front gate to feed the budgies or get on the train/boat ride.

Visit their Facebook page to find out how you can help.

The zoo is located at 1405 Bernstein Park Dr in Monroe.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish Fire Truck Overturns
Ouachita Parish firefighters taken to hospital after fire truck overturns
Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead
Kenneth Thurston, 24, of Calhoun is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a gathering.
Calhoun man accused of sexually assaulting minor at gathering
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Friends killed by train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
Grambling State University
Grambling State University presidential search committee announced

Latest News

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks, Aug. 22, 2022, in Anderson, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg...
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry to hold press conference
Meet Zip and Zoom! They're patas monkeys at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!
Zoo Buddy: Patas Monkeys!
I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution
I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution
The Town of Delhi’s Merry Little Depot St. Christmas Festival is a great event for the whole...
Town of Delhi hosts 3rd Annual Christmas festival