ULM to hold Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is holding a Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony this week, according to ULM.

The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Scott Plaza, next to the ULM Library.

Tim Sherman - a two-time alumnus of ULM - will be the guest speaker.

Sherman previously served as a helicopter pilot in the United States Marine Corps. He was a pilot for the U.S. Customs Service and retired in 2020 from United Parcel Service Airlines. He is also a certified health coach and serves on the board at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.

Students, faculty, and staff, as well as veterans in the community, will be recognized at the ceremony.

