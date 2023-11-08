Advertise
Town of Delhi hosts 3rd Annual Christmas festival

The Town of Delhi is hosting its annual Merry Little Depot St. Christmas Festival on Nov. 11.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELHI, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Delhi is getting ready for its annual Christmas festival, and today Larry and Lori Gibson joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the event.

Larry Gibson says the goal of the festival is to get the community involved to enjoy vendors of all types. There will also be food and live entertainment during the event.

The festival is on November 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free to the public. For more information, check out the town’s Facebook page.

