70-year-old Texas woman killed in Richland Parish after crashing into tree

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - This morning (Nov. 8) a little before 4 a.m. Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed 70-year-old Joanne Byrd-Roberts.

According to LSP, the crash happened on I-20 west of Start in Richland Parish.

The preliminary investigation revealed Byrd-Roberts was traveling west on I-20 in her 2015 Chevrolet Malibu when - for reasons still under investigation - the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Although Byrd-Roberts was properly restrained she received fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to officials.

Byrd-Roberts was from Denison, Texas.

