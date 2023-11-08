Ruston holds groundbreaking for 300 new homes

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The city of Ruston held a groundbreaking for the soon to be created Country Club Estates Friday morning. This project is a part of the Moving Ruston forward initiative to bring the south side of Ruston up.

“A tremendous addition to our city, this is the old Ruston Country Club the acreage is about 82 acres, this is going to be commercial on the front, which of course is on highway 167 south, and then there will be about 300 homes that we need desperately in Lincoln Parish and the city of Ruston especially with the new businesses and companies that are coming to Ruston over 600 employees, so we need the housing here.” said Mayor of Ruston Ronny Walker

“We’re excited, we saw the promise in Ruston there’s a lot of as the mayor mentioned earlier, there’s a lot of new growth. A lot of new businesses and jobs and Louisiana Tech is thriving and so we want to be a part of that and try to aid in the growth and the development.” said Wivi Land developer Justin Sevier

Construction of the Country Club Estates will begin in the new year.

