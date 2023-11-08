Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill

FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8...
FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first pill cleared to treat postpartum depression may be too expensive for thousands of women who need it.

Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth, but with a price tag of $15,900 for a 14-day dose when it reaches the market later this year, women’s health advocates are concerned.

It is not clear yet if insurance will cover the cost.

The advantage of the new drug is that it is fast-acting, taking effect in as little as three days.

An IV version of the medication has been available, but it has to be administered in the hospital over the course of 60 hours at an even higher cost of $35,000.

While the high cost is a concern, healthcare providers said the sometimes life-threatening consequences of postpartum depression are not easily translated into dollars and cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish Fire Truck Overturns
Ouachita Parish firefighters taken to hospital after fire truck overturns
Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead
Kenneth Thurston, 24, of Calhoun is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a gathering.
Calhoun man accused of sexually assaulting minor at gathering
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Friends killed by train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
Grambling State University
Grambling State University presidential search committee announced

Latest News

Meet Zip and Zoom! They're patas monkeys at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!
Zoo Buddy: Patas Monkeys!
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks, Aug. 22, 2022, in Anderson, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg...
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry to hold press conference
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
Meet Zip and Zoom! They're patas monkeys at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!
Zoo Buddy: Patas Monkeys!
I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution
I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution