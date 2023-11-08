Ouachita Parish students honor veterans with annual flag project

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish students and a teacher are contributing to the recognition of Veterans Day.

Mike Robbins, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Good Hope Middle School, told KNOE Tuesday afternoon that he’s been drilling holes in the ground outside the school for his students for the past couple of weeks. They’re putting American flag poles in the ground to honor veterans.

After the flags are in the ground, he gives his students a quick lesson about the holiday.

“To leave a little bit of legacy and to show how much we do appreciate our veterans - past, present and maybe inspire some of our students to join the military,” said Robbins.

His seventh-grade students have been participating in this flag project for the past 12 years, according to Robbins. His classes will continue to put flags in the ground until Wednesday.

