Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:15 p.m. today (Nov. 7), deputies were involved in a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred on Ray Drive in Monroe.

No officers were injured. The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

An investigation is being conducted by the North Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

