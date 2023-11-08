Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

New Barbie honors first female Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller

Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee...
Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee Nation.(Mattel, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new Barbie honors the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is part of the brand’s Inspiring Women series.

She’s remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee Nation.

To craft a figure representing her, Mattel says it worked with her estate as well as tribal representatives.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is available for purchase now.

Mankiller received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998.

She died of cancer in 2010.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead
Ouachita Parish Fire Truck Overturns
Ouachita Parish firefighters taken to hospital after fire truck overturns
Kenneth Thurston, 24, of Calhoun is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a gathering.
Calhoun man accused of sexually assaulting minor at gathering
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Friends killed by train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
Grambling State University
Grambling State University presidential search committee announced

Latest News

The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
RAW: Chemical plant burns in Texas
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn’t involved in documents central to her father’s civil fraud trial
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
Officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion in Texas