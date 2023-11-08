NELA Food Bank hosting food distribution drive for Madison Parish community

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Residents of Madison Parish who are in need of food assistance will be able to participate in the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana’s mobile food distribution at the Tallulah Community Center, located at 800 N. Beech St., on Monday, Nov. 20 beginning at 10 a.m.

The distribution will be a drive-thru service with volunteers loading food boxes into the trunks of vehicles. Recipients will not have to get out of their vehicles, however, they are asked to make space in their trunk prior to the distribution if possible.

To receive a food box, recipients must apply at the distribution. To apply, a utility bill and photo ID must be provided and the applicant must meet the financial guidelines set by the United States Department of Agriculture.

For more details, contact the NELA Food Bank at (318)-322-3567.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.