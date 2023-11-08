Late Natchez woman awarded Congressional Gold Medal by filmmaker

NATCHEZ, Ms. (KNOE) - The late Louise R. Bruce, who served with the 6888th Center Postal Director Battalion, was honored yesterday (Nov. 6) with a Congressional Gold Medal by filmmaker James Williams Theres, according to Visit Natchez.

Theres stopped by the Natchez National Cemetery before attending the showing of his film “The Six Triple Eight,” to present the award and place a wreath on Bruce’s gravestone.

“It was an honor to recognize Ms. Bruce’s service to her country,” Theres said. “Her unit played a critical role in sustaining morale for the troops overseas in Europe during World War II.”

The President of the Home with Heroes Foundation, G. Mark LaFrancis; the Cultural Heritage Tourism Manager for Visit Natchez, Roscoe Barnes III; local historian, Darrell White; retired Lieutenant Colonel, Larry Smith; and Kilpatrick Wilson and Ryan Hannon of the Natchez National Cemetery all joined Theres in honoring Bruce.

“I’d like to think that maybe the 6888th might have helped my father’s mail get to him and to our family during World War II,” LaFrancis said. “These were extraordinary women.”

According to Theres, Bruce was one of the 855 black women in the first and only all-black female battalion who served in Europe during World War II. He said her battalion cleared a two-year backlog of mail and helped to deliver more than 17 million pieces of mail near the end of the war.

“Bruce is buried not far from Natchez National Cemetery’s only Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Navy black Civil War veteran, Wilson Brown,” Theres said.

In March 2022 President Biden signed the “Six Triple Eight” Congressional Gold Medal Act into law.

