MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the 50th season opener of Lady Techsters basketball, Louisiana Tech dominated LSU-Alexandria, 93-37. Four Lady Techsters finished in double figures. Robyn Lee led the way with a game and career-high 21 points. Salma Bates put up a career-high 18 points and six 3-pointers.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.