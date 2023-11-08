KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Beneficial Rain and Cooler Temperatures on the Way

It’s another toasty afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s.The record high for today currently stands at 88, set back in 1989. We have another shot at tying or breaking the record! Temperatures begin to cool back down after today. A cold front arrives later in the day on Thursday. It brings us a slight chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The rain increases in coverage Thursday night into Friday. You’ll need to pack the rain gear! We end the workweek with highs in the upper 50s. Rain chances are limited through the holiday weekend into early next week. Temperatures also trend warmer.

Today: Mostly sunny. Temperatures max out in the mid to upper 80s. It’s a breezy day as well.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows falling into the middle 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon. It’s also a cooler day. Highs top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Friday: Occasional rain showers and much cooler. Under a cloudy sky, highs top out in the upper 50s.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Monday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Temperatures will max out in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.