KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Rain and Cooler Weather on the Way

It was yet another warm day for the ArkLaMiss. The high temperature in Monroe, as of this writing, tied the record of 87 degrees for today. And more heat is on the way for Wednesday as temperatures are forecast to once again to reach the upper 80s. The warmth does start wind down later this week due to rain showers and a cold front that will sweep across the region starting late Thursday. By Friday, temperatures will fall from the low 60s in the morning to the mid 50s during the afternoon with breezy conditions. It will be much cooler this week for high school football. Near normal conditions take over for the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. By next Monday and Tuesday, temperatures reach the low 70s. Enjoy.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and warm. Temperatures will lower to the mid 60s, well above normal for this time of year. The wind will be light tonight.

Wednesday, it will be a very warm day, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be a warm day, with temperatures reach to 80 degrees. Late day rain showers are expected.

Friday will bring early morning rain showers followed by temperatures falling from the low 60s to mid 50s by afternoon. It will be breezy as well.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Sunday, morning showers may be around. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Monday will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

