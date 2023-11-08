Grace Place Ministries in need of donations for upcoming winter season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As the holiday season is getting closer, many community members and organizations give a helping hand. Grace Place Ministries is one of those organizations.

Karen Callegan is the closet supervisor, and she said they have a closet filled with clothing, kitchen items, and more. The organization, which serves around 3,000 people every month, provides hot meals every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and encourages businesses and groups to volunteer in their soup kitchen throughout the holidays.

Grace Place needs winter essentials such as coats, gloves and blankets. Volunteers with the organization said they especially need hygiene products as well as men’s clothing items such as jeans, underwear, socks, shirts and suits.

“We need to get the blankets, we need to get the sleeping bags, we need to get the sweat pants, we need to get hats and gloves. We need to do everything we can to help protect them from the winter because a lot of them can’t get it,” said Callegan.

The organization is also preparing to donate clothing and other essentials as well as coloring books and Bibles to children in light of Christmas.

Callegan said one thing that the organization never lacks is spiritual care.

“Sometimes they come in there, and they don’t realize that they need prayer until after they’ve been talking to us for a while. Sometimes we just ask, ‘Can I pray for you?’ You know, prayer -- I believe in prayer. We’re here, we’re the hands and feet of Jesus. That’s what we do here,” said Callegan.

