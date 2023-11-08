Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Food Bank of NELA hosting 36th annual Scouting for Food drive

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is kicking off its 36th Annual Boy Scouts of America Scouting for Food drive on Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is kicking off its 36th Annual Boy Scouts of America Scouting for Food drive on Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m.

RELATED: Food Bank of NELA scouts for food during holiday season

The kick-off will be at the Food Bank of NELA, located at 4600 Central Ave. in Monroe.

Head to the Food Bank of NELA’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead
Ouachita Parish Fire Truck Overturns
Ouachita Parish firefighters taken to hospital after fire truck overturns
Kenneth Thurston, 24, of Calhoun is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a gathering.
Calhoun man accused of sexually assaulting minor at gathering
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Friends killed by train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
Grambling State University
Grambling State University presidential search committee announced

Latest News

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is kicking off its 36th Annual Boy Scouts of America...
Food Bank of NELA prepares for scouting food
RUSTON COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES GROUND BREAKING
Ruston holds groundbreaking for 300 new homes
One in six in the general population live in a home without a stable source of food, according...
NELA Food Bank hosting food distribution drive for Madison Parish community
Karen Callegan is the closet supervisor, and she said they have a closet filled with clothing,...
Grace Place Ministries in need of donations for upcoming winter season