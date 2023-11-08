Food Bank of NELA hosting 36th annual Scouting for Food drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is kicking off its 36th Annual Boy Scouts of America Scouting for Food drive on Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m.

The kick-off will be at the Food Bank of NELA, located at 4600 Central Ave. in Monroe.

Head to the Food Bank of NELA’s website for more information.

