Courtney Simmons era at Grambling starts with victory against Champion Christian

By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In her first game as Grambling women’s basketball head coach, Courtney Simmons earned her first head coaching victory. The Tigers dominated Champion Christian College, 93-48. Kaci Chairs led the way with a game-high 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

