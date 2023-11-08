City of Bastrop, Bastrop FD and Vaughn Toyota kick off Christmas toy drive

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The City of Bastrop, Bastrop Fire Department and Vaughn Toyota kicked off its annual “Stuff a Truck” toy drive Tuesday afternoon.

For the past nine years, this Christmas toy drive has benefited more than 150 children in Morehouse Parish each year, according to Chelsea Allen with Vaughn Automotive Group.

Donors can drop toys off at the following locations:

Vaughn Toyota - 2329 E. Madison Ave. Bastrop, La from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday - Saturday (inside the showroom)

Central Fire Station - 717 N. Marable St. Bastrop, La.

“We want to make sure that all children in the parish get something on Christmas morning. For us, it’s not just about being a car dealership and servicing cars and selling cars. We want to be able to give back to the community. So, we start this event early in time to collect enough for everyone,” said Joey Fuller, who’s the general manager of Vaughn Automotive Group.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15, 2023. The toys will be handed out before students leave school for the Christmas holiday.

