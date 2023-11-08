Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Bastrop city and Morehouse Parish officials host Veterans Appreciation Luncheon

Bastrop city and Morehouse Parish officials host Veterans Appreciation Luncheon
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The City of Bastrop celebrated its military veterans Wednesday afternoon.

Bastrop City and Morehouse Parish officials held a Veterans Appreciation Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bastrop Municipal Center. Elected officials, other community leaders and citizens joined Mayor Betty Alford-Olive and Sheriff Mike Tubbs for the celebration.

Guest speaker Dr. David Campbell, Jr. said it takes a level of commitment to serve in the military. During his speech, Campbell expressed in his words: “It is the veteran, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the veteran, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote.”

One veteran of the Armored Infantry, Ivory Smith, said joining the service allowed him to see different parts of the world.

“I got a chance to travel. I went to Paris, France and went to the international world’s fair. I’ve never seen so many different kind of people in all of my life,” said Smith.

According to the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the state has more than 260,000 veterans. Here’s where you can find a list of events happening in northeast Louisiana and throughout the state for Veterans Day 2023.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead
Ouachita Parish Fire Truck Overturns
Ouachita Parish firefighters taken to hospital after fire truck overturns
Kenneth Thurston, 24, of Calhoun is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a gathering.
Calhoun man accused of sexually assaulting minor at gathering
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Friends killed by train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Beneficial Rain and Cooler Temperatures on the Way

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a shooting that left one person dead,...
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation
Veterans Day
ULM to hold Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony
Bastrop city and Morehouse Parish officials host Veterans Appreciation Luncheon
Bastrop city and Morehouse Parish officials host Veterans Appreciation Luncheon