Bastrop city and Morehouse Parish officials host Veterans Appreciation Luncheon

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The City of Bastrop celebrated its military veterans Wednesday afternoon.

Bastrop City and Morehouse Parish officials held a Veterans Appreciation Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bastrop Municipal Center. Elected officials, other community leaders and citizens joined Mayor Betty Alford-Olive and Sheriff Mike Tubbs for the celebration.

Guest speaker Dr. David Campbell, Jr. said it takes a level of commitment to serve in the military. During his speech, Campbell expressed in his words: “It is the veteran, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the veteran, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote.”

One veteran of the Armored Infantry, Ivory Smith, said joining the service allowed him to see different parts of the world.

“I got a chance to travel. I went to Paris, France and went to the international world’s fair. I’ve never seen so many different kind of people in all of my life,” said Smith.

According to the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the state has more than 260,000 veterans. Here’s where you can find a list of events happening in northeast Louisiana and throughout the state for Veterans Day 2023.

