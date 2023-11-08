Advertise
All 5 inmates up for clemency denied hearings

The Louisiana Pardon Board denied clemency hearings for five people on death row, including one...
The Louisiana Pardon Board denied clemency hearings for five people on death row, including one of the longest-serving inmates on death row.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Pardon Board denied clemency hearings for five people on death row, including one of the longest-serving inmates on death row.

Officials said James Copeland, who was convicted of raping and killing an 11-year-old boy in Livingston Parish in 1979, was denied a clemency hearing at a board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Also denied clemency hearings are Tracy Lee, of Natchitoches Parish; Larry Roy, of Rapides Parish; Willie Tart, of Ouachita Parish; and Michael Taylor, of DeSoto Parish.

The Louisiana Capital Appeals Executive Director Cecelia Kappel released the following statement:

