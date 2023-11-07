United Way NELA launches holiday gift drive to aid local foster children

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Foster Care Support Services and Royal Family Kids for Northeast Louisiana are joining the United Way of Northeast Louisiana to bring local foster children holiday cheer through a gift drive - and they’re inviting the community to do the same!

Royal Family Kids for NELA is at the heart of the initiative, according to United Way of NELA. They are a non-profit organization that serves children in foster care across 11 parishes under the Department of Children & Family Services for Northeast Louisiana.

Those wanting to help make a difference in a child’s life this holiday season can do so by visiting United Way NELA’s online giving platform. Toys and essential supplies can be purchased on the website. Once purchased, the items will be gift-wrapped and personally delivered by the team of Louisiana Foster Care and United Way NELA volunteers to the children in time for the holidays. Donations are tax-deductible.

United Way NELA welcomes community members to join in the task of sorting and wrapping the gifts. Those interested can sign up here.

For more information, dial 211 or text your Zip Code to 898-211 (available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

