Ouachita Parish firefighters taken to hospital after fire truck overturns

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Three firemen were injured after a fire truck overturned this afternoon between Risdal Drive and West Side Drive.

According to Chief Dusty Harris of the Ouachita Parish Fire Department, the firemen received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Drivers are being advised to stay away from the area.

The accident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

