Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

One-on-one interview with attorney general candidate Lindsey Cheek

ATTORNEY LINDSEY CHEEK
ATTORNEY LINDSEY CHEEK(KNOE)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New Orleans attorney Lindsey Cheek is looking to become attorney general. Cheek sat down with KNOE to talk about some of things she would like to do if she’s elected.

“I think we need to have a civil rights division in the attorney general’s office, Cheek said. “I think that state police and the communities need to work better together so we don’t have incidents or deaths, like the Ronald Greene incident shouldn’t have ever happened.”

Cheek also spoke about the voter turnout for the primary elections in which she called “abysmal”.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish Fire Truck Overturns
Ouachita Parish firefighters taken to hospital after fire truck overturns
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football...
LHSAA announces 2023 high school football playoff brackets
Franklin Parish High School sophomore Chase Parker wows the crowd with an upside-down...
WATCH: Franklin Parish student wows crowd with unique percussion performance
MPD investigating a suspicious package at 220 Desiard St.
Desiard Street reopened following investigation of ‘suspicious package’
Kenneth Thurston, 24, of Calhoun is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a gathering.
Calhoun man accused of sexually assaulting minor at gathering

Latest News

LIZ MURRILL
One-on-on interview with LA attorney general candidate Liz Murrill
Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Jeff Landry encourages citizens to get out and vote
Gwen Collins-Greenup (left) and Nancy Landry (right)
2 candidates face tight race to become Louisiana’s next secretary of state
Congresswoman Letlow reacts to newly elected Speaker of the House