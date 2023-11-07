Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits visibility

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I-10 near Michoud Boulevard and Irish Bayou is closed in both directions Tuesday (Nov. 7) due to multiple early morning accidents as fog and smoke from nearby marsh fires have combined, creating “super fog” conditions that limit visibility on the road.

The NOPD has confirmed that one man has died as a result of the crash. Multiple injuries have been reported as well.

I-10 East drivers are being detoured at Read Boulevard, while I-10 West drivers are being detoured at Irish Bayou, police say.

Police are asking drivers heading toward this area to seek alternate routes until the scene has been cleared.

Drivers in this area are also urged to drive cautiously and to not use high-beam vehicle lights. If possible, please consider delaying travel until visibility improves.

Police say reports of the crash were received around 4:37 a.m.

West of Lake Pontchartrain, heavy fog is also affecting the route on I-55 at Manchac in the same area where super fog caused a deadly multi-vehicle pileup two weeks ago.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football...
LHSAA announces 2023 high school football playoff brackets
Franklin Parish High School sophomore Chase Parker wows the crowd with an upside-down...
WATCH: Franklin Parish student wows crowd with unique percussion performance
MPD investigating a suspicious package at 220 Desiard St.
Desiard Street reopened following investigation of ‘suspicious package’
KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
Vehicle stolen, several others burglarized at Downsville business
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

At La Bamba Authentic Mexican Restaurant, the Barrientos family is serving anything but typical...
Feed Your Soul: La Bamba Authentic Mexican Restaurant
At La Bamba Authentic Mexican Restaurant, the Barrientos family is serving anything but typical...
Feed Your Soul: La Bamba Authentic Mexican Restaurant
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground
At La Bamba Authentic Mexican Restaurant, the Barrientos family is serving anything but typical...
Feed Your Soul: La Bamba Authentic Mexican Restaurant