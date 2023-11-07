Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visits West Monroe, announces event coming to Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser paid a visit to West Monroe Monday afternoon to give an update on the hospitality industry.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and residents can look forward to seeing the state gaining national representation. Nungesser delivered the keynote address on Nov. 6, 2023, at the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club meeting at the West Monroe Convention Center.

Before Nungesser presented his message, the club remembered one if its longtime members, Kay Shipp, who passed away in Oct. 2023. Members honored Shipp by lighting a candle that burned throughout the meeting.

Nungesser spoke on different attractions like state parks, riverboat cruises and sports. He said his office is prioritizing exploring activities to help push the hospitality industry ahead in the state.

“Everybody wants to get outdoors and explore. So, we’ve got to use the fishing, the canoeing, the biking, all the great outdoors - Sportsman’s Paradise, Louisiana; so we’ve got to play into a lot of those travel people that travel by RV vehicle to see the great outdoors,” said Nungesser.

Nungesser is looking to attract more tourists to the state by participating in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“The theme this year is Music: The Universal Language. So, what better way than to promote Mardi Gras with a Mardi Gras theme,” said Nungesser. “It fits right into the time of year of this parade when people are thinking about where are you going to go next year on vacation. Well, when they see our Mardi Gras theme, it’ll excite people booking a trip to Mardi Gras in Louisiana.”

During the meeting, he announced a special event coming to Ouachita Parish in 2024.

“We are going to move the Louisiana Seafood Cookoff to pick the best king and queen of seafood for Louisiana,” said Nungesser. “Every chef that’s won that award has brought new fame and business to their area. It’s a great opportunity for our local chefs to compete and bring that crown to north Louisiana.”

Nungesser said the office hasn’t confirmed a date and venue for the cookoff, but it will be held in the Monroe-West Monroe area.

