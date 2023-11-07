Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain and Cooler Weather on the Way

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Areas of patchy fog are possible early this morning but will give way to a mostly sunny day. The near-record warmth is with us through Wednesday. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the middle 80s. It will be mostly sunny but breezy. A cold front moves through on Thursday, bringing a slight chance of rain and more clouds to the region. High temperatures rebound into the upper 70s. Rain is more likely overnight Thursday into Friday. Thanks to the clouds and cooler air, we round out the workweek with highs in the upper 50s. From the holiday weekend into early next week, temperatures will rise again to the mid 60s. Rain chances are lower but not zero.

Today: Areas of patchy fog before 10 a.m. It’s a mostly sunny and breezy day. Highs reach the middle 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures max out in the mid to possibly upper 80s. It’s a breezy day as well.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. It’s also a cooler day. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

Friday: Occasional rain showers and much cooler. Under a cloudy sky, highs reach the upper 50s.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Sun and clouds mixed. Warmer with highs in the middle 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s.

Monday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football...
LHSAA announces 2023 high school football playoff brackets
Franklin Parish High School sophomore Chase Parker wows the crowd with an upside-down...
WATCH: Franklin Parish student wows crowd with unique percussion performance
MPD investigating a suspicious package at 220 Desiard St.
Desiard Street reopened following investigation of ‘suspicious package’
KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
Vehicle stolen, several others burglarized at Downsville business
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Monday Late Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
Monday Late Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon