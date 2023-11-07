KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Rain and Cooler Weather on the Way

The near-record warmth is with us through Wednesday. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the middle 80s. It will be mostly sunny but breezy. A cold front moves through on Thursday, bringing a slight chance of rain and more clouds to the region. High temperatures rebound into the upper 70s. Rain is more likely overnight Thursday into Friday. Thanks to the clouds and cooler air, highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s. From the holiday weekend into early next week, temperatures will rise again to the mid 60s. Rain chances are lower but not zero.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs reach the middle 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures max out in the mid to possibly upper 80s. It’s a breezy day as well.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. It’s also a cooler day. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

Friday: Occasional rain showers and much cooler. Under a cloudy sky, highs reach the upper 50s.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Sun and clouds mixed. Warmer with highs in the middle 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s.

Monday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.