KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Warm Through Thursday, Then Rain and Cooling

It was a warm day with temperatures reaching the low and mid 80s. It will be just as warm over the next few days. By the late Thursday into Friday, the weather does change. First, a front will bring rain showers late Thursday into Friday morning. Then cooler weather will be in place Friday afternoon. Temperatures then will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s. By the weekend, temperatures rebound into the upper 60s, but rain chances linger. The next work week begins cloudy and leads to more rain chances by next Tuesday.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and relatively warm, with temperatures down to the upper 50s. Wind will be light from the south at 3 to 7 miles per hour.

Tuesday, it will be sunny and warm. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s, near record temperatures for this time of year.

Wednesday, it will be sunny and warm. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s, near record temperatures for this time of year.

Thursday, it will be warm initially, with highs in the low 80s, by slow passing front will bring rain showers late Thursday.

Friday, it will start out wet with showers across the area. By afternoon, it will be drier, cooler and breezier. Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s, close to normal for this time of year.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a limited chance for rain. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

