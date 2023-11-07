Advertise
Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita hosts its 68th annual Pancake Day

By Destiny Beasley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita hosted its 68th annual Pancake Day breakfast. This is an annual fundraiser that helps the club raise money for projects that benefit the Ouachita Parish.

David Smith is the president of the club, and he said that he hopes the club raises at least $30,000.

“The community does a great job getting behind us each and every year supporting us,” said Smith.

The event is today, November 7th, at First Methodist Monroe from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are eight dollars, and they are sold in advance or at the door. The purchase of a ticket includes pancakes, sausage, syrup, and a drink.

All ticket donations go toward enriching the lives of children and those in need in Ouachita Parish.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita, visit their website.

