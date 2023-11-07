Advertise
Grambling State University presidential search committee announced

Grambling State University
Grambling State University(KSLA)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - The UL System announced the Grambling State University presidential search committee as well as an upcoming search committee meeting for November 17, 2023, at 10 a.m.

The search committee is comprised of UL System Board of Supervisors members and Grambling community members including:

  • Chair: UL System President and CEO Dr. Jim Henderson (Non-Voting)
  • Co-Chair: GSU President Rick Gallot (Non-Voting)
  • UL System Board Chair Elizabeth Pierre
  • UL System Board Member Barry Busada
  • UL System Board Vice Chair Dr. Jimmy Clarke
  • UL System Board Member Steve Davison
  • UL System Board Member Lola Dunahoe
  • UL System Board Member Al Perkins
  • UL System Board Member Virgil Robinson
  • UL System Board Member Bailey Willis
  • GSU Faculty Senate President Dr. Gary Poe
  • David Aubrey (Non-Voting)
  • Alvin Bradley (Non-Voting)
  • James Bradford (Non-Voting)
  • Wilber “Coach” Ellis (Non-Voting)
  • GSU SGA President Alexa Johnson (Non-Voting)
  • Dr. Fredrick L. Pinkney (Non-Voting)
  • Dr. Tammy Richardson (Non-Voting)
  • Rodney Welch (Non-Voting)

