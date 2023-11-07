Grambling State University presidential search committee announced

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - The UL System announced the Grambling State University presidential search committee as well as an upcoming search committee meeting for November 17, 2023, at 10 a.m.

The search committee is comprised of UL System Board of Supervisors members and Grambling community members including:

Chair: UL System President and CEO Dr. Jim Henderson (Non-Voting)

Co-Chair: GSU President Rick Gallot (Non-Voting)

UL System Board Chair Elizabeth Pierre

UL System Board Member Barry Busada

UL System Board Vice Chair Dr. Jimmy Clarke

UL System Board Member Steve Davison

UL System Board Member Lola Dunahoe

UL System Board Member Al Perkins

UL System Board Member Virgil Robinson

UL System Board Member Bailey Willis

GSU Faculty Senate President Dr. Gary Poe

David Aubrey (Non-Voting)

Alvin Bradley (Non-Voting)

James Bradford (Non-Voting)

Wilber “Coach” Ellis (Non-Voting)

GSU SGA President Alexa Johnson (Non-Voting)

Dr. Fredrick L. Pinkney (Non-Voting)

Dr. Tammy Richardson (Non-Voting)

Rodney Welch (Non-Voting)

