Feed Your Soul: La Bamba Authentic Mexican Restaurant

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Tacos, fajitas, and burritos are typical dishes you would expect in a Tex-Mex restaurant. But with birria ramen and tacos, flavor-infused empanadas, and ice cream nachos, La Bamba is far from typical. How the Barrientos family started it was anything but ordinary.

Co-owner Enrique Barrientos said it was a sudden idea from his brother.

“My brother goes up to my mom and says, ‘Hey,’ out of nowhere, just goes like, ‘Hey, let’s open up a Mexican restaurant,’“ said Barrientos. ”My mom had just finished selling this house that we had in Mexico. They just finished selling it, and she was like, ‘Are you sure you can do it?’ And my brother said, ‘Yeah. Let’s do it.’”

Barrientos’ first job was working in the restaurant.

“I remember doing finals and everything, and next thing I know, it’s like, hey, I need you to come to the restaurant. We’re starting it,” said Barrientos.” I lost $300.00 on the first day.”

Barrientos’ mother has kept the restaurant together by putting her heart and soul into the food.

“The tamales we would sell them when I was in high school like we would be making them at the house,” said Barrientos. ”I know the exact recipe, and it has not changed.”

I was able to try a few things at the restaurant. We had a spread with empanadas, Choriqueso, tamales, and birria ramen.

Watch this installment to find out which one was my favorite.

