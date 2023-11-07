Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish authorities arrest Natchez man accused of rape, online solicitation of minors

A Natchez man has been arrested following an investigation with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s...
A Natchez man has been arrested following an investigation with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office that began on November 3, 2023.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Natchez man has been arrested following an investigation with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office that began on November 3, 2023.

CPSO began the investigation when they got reports of an adult subject having unsolicited lewd conversations with multiple minors in Vidalia through social media. Detectives took over the conversations where William Maxie, 55, engaged in sexually explicit dialogue and made plans to meet a child. Maxie also told the child he wanted to engage in sexual activity even if they were not willing to, according to officials.

Maxie arrived in Vidalia on November 3 around 6:30 p.m. and was met by detectives and taken into custody without incident. Detectives found a hatchet, filet knife, and suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

Maxie was arrested for attempted second-degree rape, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and possession of Schedule II CDS.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, or if you feel your child is a possible victim, contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football...
LHSAA announces 2023 high school football playoff brackets
Franklin Parish High School sophomore Chase Parker wows the crowd with an upside-down...
WATCH: Franklin Parish student wows crowd with unique percussion performance
MPD investigating a suspicious package at 220 Desiard St.
Desiard Street reopened following investigation of ‘suspicious package’
KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
Vehicle stolen, several others burglarized at Downsville business
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Louisiana DOTD
3 NELA parishes receive DOTD project bids
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits visibility
At La Bamba Authentic Mexican Restaurant, the Barrientos family is serving anything but typical...
Feed Your Soul: La Bamba Authentic Mexican Restaurant
At La Bamba Authentic Mexican Restaurant, the Barrientos family is serving anything but typical...
Feed Your Soul: La Bamba Authentic Mexican Restaurant