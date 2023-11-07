The City of West Monroe to hold program to honor veterans

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is holding a program on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m. to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day, according to the City of West Monroe’s Facebook page.

The event will take place at the Blue Star Memorial in the First West Thrift Store parking lot.

The program will honor all veterans, but will primarily focus on those who are employees of the city of West Monroe.

Andrew Yarbrough, owner of Yarbrough Financial Group - NELA, will be the guest speaker. Yarbrough is a retired Army veteran who previously served in Afghanistan during “Operation Enduring Freedom.”

The event will be open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.