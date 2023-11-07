Calhoun man accused of sexually assaulting minor at gathering
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - A Calhoun man was arrested on Nov. 4 after the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Glenwood Regional Medical Center regarding a possible sex crime.
Kenneth Thurston, 24, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a gathering, according to arrest records.
Officers said the victim was examined at Glenwood and the examination lines up with the victim’s testimony.
Thurston was arrested on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Nov. 4. According to OPSO’s bookings website, Thurston posted bond on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
