Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Calhoun man accused of sexually assaulting minor at gathering

Kenneth Thurston, 24, of Calhoun is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a gathering.
Kenneth Thurston, 24, of Calhoun is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a gathering.(Source: OPSO)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - A Calhoun man was arrested on Nov. 4 after the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Glenwood Regional Medical Center regarding a possible sex crime.

Kenneth Thurston, 24, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a gathering, according to arrest records.

Officers said the victim was examined at Glenwood and the examination lines up with the victim’s testimony.

Thurston was arrested on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Nov. 4. According to OPSO’s bookings website, Thurston posted bond on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football...
LHSAA announces 2023 high school football playoff brackets
Franklin Parish High School sophomore Chase Parker wows the crowd with an upside-down...
WATCH: Franklin Parish student wows crowd with unique percussion performance
MPD investigating a suspicious package at 220 Desiard St.
Desiard Street reopened following investigation of ‘suspicious package’
KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
Vehicle stolen, several others burglarized at Downsville business
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/7
Grambling State University
Grambling State University presidential search committee announced
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
1 dead; multiple accidents on I-10 in NOLA East result of super fog conditions
Louisiana DOTD
3 NELA parishes receive DOTD project bids