Calhoun man accused of sexually assaulting minor at gathering

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - A Calhoun man was arrested on Nov. 4 after the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Glenwood Regional Medical Center regarding a possible sex crime.

Kenneth Thurston, 24, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a gathering, according to arrest records.

Officers said the victim was examined at Glenwood and the examination lines up with the victim’s testimony.

Thurston was arrested on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Nov. 4. According to OPSO’s bookings website, Thurston posted bond on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

