3 NELA parishes receive DOTD project bids

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the bid results for 26 projects around the state and three northeast Louisiana parishes received a bid.

Here is a list of the projects and their bids:

Ouachita Parish

Repairs to Orange St. overpass above I-20: $1,070,000.00

Repair of LA 151 overpasses at I-20: $4,264,497.90

Madison Parish

Repair of LA 577 overpass at I-20: $2,129,442.00

Concordia Parish

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 15 between Slocum and Deer Park: $5,538,693.55

The DOTD says construction projects are prioritized by road or bridge condition, urgency in improvements, type or volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, visit the DOTD’s website.

