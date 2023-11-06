West Monroe’s Kiroli Park reopens tomorrow

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kiroli Park is reopening on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at noon. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell announced the news today (Oct. 6) on Kiroli Park’s Facebook page.

The park has been closed since the summer to allow for a new Kiroli Road Bridge to be installed.

Regular park hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week.

Admission to the park is $1 per person.

RELATED CONTENT Kiroli Park expected to soon reopen for community enjoyment The updates being made to the entrance of Kiroli Park are expected to be nearing completion. The community will soon be able to enjoy all the park has to offer again! West Monroe City Council provides update on Kiroli Park and the West Ouachita Transit system The West Monroe City Council has provided an update on Kiroli Park and the West Ouachita Transit System during the city council meeting on July 18. West Monroe mayor announces months-long Kiroli Park closure West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said Kiroli Park will be closed for 3-5 months beginning on June 19.

