West Monroe’s Kiroli Park reopens tomorrow

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kiroli Park is reopening on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at noon. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell announced the news today (Oct. 6) on Kiroli Park’s Facebook page.

The park has been closed since the summer to allow for a new Kiroli Road Bridge to be installed.

Regular park hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week.

Admission to the park is $1 per person.

