Vehicle stolen, several others burglarized at Downsville business

DOWNSVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The theft of a vehicle is being investigated in Union Parish, and the Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.

The theft happened on Nov. 3 around 3:15 a.m. Crime Stoppers of Union Parish says a white 2020 GMC 3500, 1-ton flatbed was stolen from Branch Berry Monuments on Hwy. 15 South at the intersection of Hwy. 552. The theft happened on Nov. 3 around 3:15 a.m.

Several other vehicles parked at Branch Berry Monuments were burglarized.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact UPSO at (318)-368-3124 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Union Parish. Tips can be submitted online via Facebook or the UPSO website.

