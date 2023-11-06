Desiard Street reopened following investigation of ‘suspicious package’

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Police have left the scene and unblocked the road.

This is all of the information available at the moment.

This is an update to an ongoing story. Read below for more details.

The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious package at 220 Desiard Street in Monroe, according to a Facebook post made by the department.

MPD is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is all of the information available at the moment.

