Desiard Street reopened following investigation of ‘suspicious package’

MPD investigating a suspicious package at 220 Desiard St.
MPD investigating a suspicious package at 220 Desiard St.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Police have left the scene and unblocked the road.

This is all of the information available at the moment. Be sure to check back for more details as the story develops.

This is an update to an ongoing story. Read below for more details.

The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious package at 220 Desiard Street in Monroe, according to a Facebook post made by the department.

MPD is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is all of the information available at the moment. Be sure to check back for more information as the story develops.

