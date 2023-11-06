KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Warm Through Midweek, Then Rain & Turning Cooler

Good Monday morning! Areas of patchy fog will be possible early but should clear out by mid-morning. Clouds decrease later in the day, becoming partly sunny. Plan for another warmer-than-average day as highs reach the low to mid 80s. We stay in the 80s through Wednesday. Big changes are on the way for the latter half of the week. Ahead of our next cold front, there’s a slight chance of rain on Thursday. A better chance of rain arrives overnight into Friday. Stay tuned for updates on the forecast. Nonetheless, it will be much cooler. By Friday, highs rebound into the 60s. Highs over in the 60s through the holiday weekend.

Today: Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Under a mostly clear sky, lows fall into the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs reach the middle 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures max out in the mid to possibly upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. It’s also a cooler day. Highs top out near 80 degrees.

Friday: Occasional rain showers and much cooler. Highs reach the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Sun and clouds mixed. Warmer with highs in the middle 60s.

Sunday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s.

