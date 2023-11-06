Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Warm Through Midweek, Then Rain & Turning Cooler

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The clouds scatter out later this afternoon, becoming partly sunny. Plan for another warmer-than-average day as highs reach the low to mid 80s. We stay in the 80s through Wednesday. Big changes are on the way for the latter half of the week. Ahead of our next cold front, there’s a slight chance of rain on Thursday. A better chance of rain arrives overnight into Friday. Stay tuned for updates on the forecast. Nonetheless, it will be much cooler. By Friday, highs rebound into the 60s. Highs over in the 60s through the holiday weekend.

Today: More clouds than sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Under a mostly clear sky, lows fall into the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs reach the middle 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures max out in the mid to possibly upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. It’s also a cooler day. Highs top out near 80 degrees.

Friday: Occasional rain showers and much cooler. Highs reach the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Sun and clouds mixed. Warmer with highs in the middle 60s.

Sunday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football...
LHSAA announces 2023 high school football playoff brackets
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis
LSP Colonel announces retirement
Dozens of neglected horses were rescued from a farm in Iowa.
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses rescued from farm, owner charged
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms

Latest News

KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Monday, 11/6/23
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell