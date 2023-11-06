Governor-elect Jeff Landry encourages citizens to get out and vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry and his wife, Sharon Landry, are encouraging citizens to participate in early voting.

Landry made a Facebook post on Nov. 6 with a picture of him and his wife standing next to an early voting sign with the caption, “Sharon & I just early voted! I encourage everyone to get out an exercise your civic duty. Remember, early voting runs until Saturday, November 11th election day is Saturday, November 18th!”

To find your voting location along with a sample ballot, head to the Louisiana Secretary of State website.

