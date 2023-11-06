Advertise
Governor-elect Jeff Landry encourages citizens to get out and vote

Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry(Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry and his wife, Sharon Landry, are encouraging citizens to participate in early voting.

Landry made a Facebook post on Nov. 6 with a picture of him and his wife standing next to an early voting sign with the caption, “Sharon & I just early voted! I encourage everyone to get out an exercise your civic duty. Remember, early voting runs until Saturday, November 11th election day is Saturday, November 18th!”

RELATED: State and local races heading to Louisiana’s 2023 run-off election

To find your voting location along with a sample ballot, head to the Louisiana Secretary of State website.

