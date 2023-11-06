Advertise
Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana scouts for food during holiday season

This food drive helps prepare the NELA Food Bank’s holiday inventory.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is scouting for food this holiday season. This food drive helps prepare the NELA Food Bank’s holiday inventory.

Taylor Costa with the NELA Food Bank, said they are collecting food to help local families fight against hunger and food insecurity. They are placing brown bags on the doorsteps of several homes in the community.

People can fill the bags with non-perishable food items, both canned and dry. The bags will then be collected and donated to local families.

Costa said this initiative is important because people are already dealing with inflation. With the holidays approaching, he said they are trying to help ensure everyone has the food they need to thrive.

“A lot of our neighbors are struggling, and so we want to make sure that we’re able to provide them with access to nutritious food, and we’re very thankful for scouts for doing this each year, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what kind of impact we can make,” said Costa.

Costa said they will still need volunteers following the drive.

“Once the drive is completed, we’re going to have a lot of donations and we’re very thankful for that, but we’re going to need some help for volunteers who will kind of come to the food bank and sort through all that food,” said Costa.

The drive will take place Saturday, November 11th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be two drop-off locations. Christ Church 208 Lincoln St, West Monroe, and Food Bank of NELA office 4600 Central Ave, Monroe.

If the paper bag you received from the Food Bank is filled with donations, Costa asked to put them outside by your front door and scouts will come and collect them.

For more information on the food drive head to Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana’s website.

